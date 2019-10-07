What Next

How Long Will Affirmative Action Last?

A judge just ruled in favor of the policy. She probably won’t get the final word.



  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Last week, a contentious affirmative action case came to a temporary resolution. In a lawsuit filed against Harvard by Asian American students and conservative opponents of affirmative action, a judge ruled in favor of the university’s race-conscious admissions process. The selection process, she says, helps create a diverse student body and does not discriminate against Asian American applicants. But here’s the catch: there are examples of bias in the application process. And this case is probably far from over.

Guest: Elie Mystal, executive editor of Above the Law and contributing writer at the Nation

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

