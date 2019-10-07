How Long Will Affirmative Action Last?

Last week, a contentious affirmative action case came to a temporary resolution. In a lawsuit filed against Harvard by Asian American students and conservative opponents of affirmative action, a judge ruled in favor of the university’s race-conscious admissions process. The selection process, she says, helps create a diverse student body and does not discriminate against Asian American applicants. But here’s the catch: there are examples of bias in the application process. And this case is probably far from over.

Guest: Elie Mystal, executive editor of Above the Law and contributing writer at the Nation

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

