What Next

Warren and Obama: It Got Messy

How standing up to the Obama White House paved Elizabeth Warren’s path to becoming the 2020 front-runner.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow

Episode Notes

Sanctimonious, condescending, narcissist, professional critic. These are just a few of the words officials from the Obama White House used to describe Elizabeth Warren. It’s no secret that Warren’s views differed from those of many officials in the Obama White House, but, as it turns out, many of them just outright hated her. So, what pisses people off when it comes to Elizabeth Warren? And how is that playing out in the 2020 race?

Guest: Alex Thompson, who covers the Elizabeth Warren campaign for Politico.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.