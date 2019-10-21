Warren and Obama: It Got Messy

Sanctimonious, condescending, narcissist, professional critic. These are just a few of the words officials from the Obama White House used to describe Elizabeth Warren. It’s no secret that Warren’s views differed from those of many officials in the Obama White House, but, as it turns out, many of them just outright hated her. So, what pisses people off when it comes to Elizabeth Warren? And how is that playing out in the 2020 race?

Guest: Alex Thompson, who covers the Elizabeth Warren campaign for Politico.

