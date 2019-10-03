What Next

Adam Schiff’s Inquiry

He’s been known as a “quietly effective” congressman. Now he’s in the middle of a historic scandal.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Adam Schiff was elected to Congress as part of the blowback against House Republicans after the Clinton impeachment saga in the late 1990s. Now he’s at the forefront of another spectacular political scandal enveloping Washington. Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, has been a leading critic of the Trump administration. But that doesn’t mean he’s losing his cool now that the impeachment inquiry is officially underway. Schiff remains composed, pragmatic, and understated—which might be the best tactic for squaring off against the president.

Guest: Todd Purdum, staff writer at the Atlantic.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.