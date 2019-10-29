What Next

What It Took to Close Rikers

Politics has caught up to criminal justice reformers. Now what?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

This month, the New York City Council approved a plan to close Rikers Island in 2026. The jail has become a potent symbol for those fighting to reform the criminal justice system. Rikers is closing, but activists still think there is work to be done. Where do reformers go from here?

Guest: Aaron Morrison, the Appeal

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt.