What It Took to Close Rikers
Politics has caught up to criminal justice reformers. Now what?
Episode Notes
This month, the New York City Council approved a plan to close Rikers Island in 2026. The jail has become a potent symbol for those fighting to reform the criminal justice system. Rikers is closing, but activists still think there is work to be done. Where do reformers go from here?
Guest: Aaron Morrison, the Appeal
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Mara Silvers and Danielle Hewitt.