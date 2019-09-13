What Next

Trump Takes On the Auto Industry

California wants to lower emissions standards for auto makers. The Trump administration says, not so fast.

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Follow

Episode Notes

There’s a fight brewing between four auto makers and the Trump administration. This fight is largely about environmental regulations – but it’s also about what kind of governance is required to have a thriving national economy. And the U.S. might be losing its edge.

Guest: Tim Puko, reporter covering energy policy for the Wall Street Journal.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

