There’s a fight brewing between four auto makers and the Trump administration. This fight is largely about environmental regulations – but it’s also about what kind of governance is required to have a thriving national economy. And the U.S. might be losing its edge.

Guest: Tim Puko, reporter covering energy policy for the Wall Street Journal.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

