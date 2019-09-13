Trump Takes On the Auto Industry
California wants to lower emissions standards for auto makers. The Trump administration says, not so fast.
Episode Notes
There’s a fight brewing between four auto makers and the Trump administration. This fight is largely about environmental regulations – but it’s also about what kind of governance is required to have a thriving national economy. And the U.S. might be losing its edge.
Guest: Tim Puko, reporter covering energy policy for the Wall Street Journal.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
