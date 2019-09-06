When Is It Okay to Out Political Donors?

Last month, Representative Joaquin Castro tweeted out a list of Trump donors living in his district in San Antonio. Actress Debra Messing asked for an attendance list at a Trump fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Both efforts were likened to doxxing or blacklisting. Should political donors be named if they might also be targeted?

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, legal correspondent and host of the Amicus podcast.

