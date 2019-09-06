What Next

When Is It Okay to Out Political Donors?

The rules of political discourse have changed. Should there be new limits on disclosing political speech, as well?

Episode Notes

Last month, Representative Joaquin Castro tweeted out a list of Trump donors living in his district in San Antonio. Actress Debra Messing asked for an attendance list at a Trump fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Both efforts were likened to doxxing or blacklisting. Should political donors be named if they might also be targeted?

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, legal correspondent and host of the Amicus podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.