Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first rally in the U.S. when he was elected in 2014. Now, he’s coming back to appear in front of 50,000 people in Houston. The other person expected to take the stage is U.S. President Donald Trump. So, what do the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies plan to gain from the visit?

Guest: Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.