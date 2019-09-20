Trump and Modi’s Rodeo
The U.S. president is crashing the Indian prime minister’s huge rally in Houston this weekend. Why?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first rally in the U.S. when he was elected in 2014. Now, he’s coming back to appear in front of 50,000 people in Houston. The other person expected to take the stage is U.S. President Donald Trump. So, what do the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies plan to gain from the visit?
Guest: Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.