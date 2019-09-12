Chasing Joe Biden
Will anyone take on Biden at the third Democratic primary debate?
Episode Notes
Vice President Joe Biden still holds a wide lead in Democratic primary polls. Candidates who want to attack him at tonight’s primary debate do so at their own risk.
Guest: Slate’s Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.