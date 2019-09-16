Is Texas Moving on Guns?
The lieutenant governor, a longtime enemy of gun control legislation, is at odds with the National Rifle Association after the shootings in El Paso and Odessa.
Episode Notes
Last week the lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, came out in support of modest background checks for gun sales. In the past, even the mere suggestion of tighter gun laws was a career ender for Texas Republicans. Are the political winds shifting on guns in Texas?
Guest: Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
