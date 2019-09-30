In a week that saw the talks of impeachment boil over into congressional action, a former Republican senator says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to hold off on an impeachment inquiry until now. Once a reliable critic of the Trump administration, Jeff Flake joins Mary Harris to discuss a week that could change the presidency, how he’s reflecting on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings one year later, and why there’s no room for him in today’s Republican Party.

This conversation was recorded live at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas.

Guest: Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

