Jeff Flake Talks Impeachment and More

The former Arizona senator discusses a tumultuous week in Washington.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

In a week that saw the talks of impeachment boil over into congressional action, a former Republican senator says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to hold off on an impeachment inquiry until now. Once a reliable critic of the Trump administration, Jeff Flake joins Mary Harris to discuss a week that could change the presidency, how he’s reflecting on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings one year later, and why there’s no room for him in today’s Republican Party.

This conversation was recorded live at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas.

Guest: Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake

