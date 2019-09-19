The Price of a Peanut Allergy
There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for peanut allergies. A new drug was just recommended for approval.
Episode Notes
A buzzy new drug to treat peanut allergies was recommended for approval by a Food and Drug Administration advisory board this week. It would be the first government-approved method intended to combat these kinds of allergic reactions. The story behind that drug helps explain why many prescription drugs are so expensive.
Guest: James Hamblin, staff writer at the Atlantic.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
