The Price of a Peanut Allergy

A buzzy new drug to treat peanut allergies was recommended for approval by a Food and Drug Administration advisory board this week. It would be the first government-approved method intended to combat these kinds of allergic reactions. The story behind that drug helps explain why many prescription drugs are so expensive.

Guest: James Hamblin, staff writer at the Atlantic.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.