What Next

So This Is Impeachment

What exactly changed when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the impeachment inquiry official?

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Tuesday evening. After a year of Democratic leadership holding off, what makes this time different for Speaker Pelosi? And what happens now?

Guests: Dahlia Lithwick, covers the courts and the law for Slate. Jim Newell, political reporter for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.