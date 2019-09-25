So This Is Impeachment
What exactly changed when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the impeachment inquiry official?
Episode Notes
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Tuesday evening. After a year of Democratic leadership holding off, what makes this time different for Speaker Pelosi? And what happens now?
Guests: Dahlia Lithwick, covers the courts and the law for Slate. Jim Newell, political reporter for Slate.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.