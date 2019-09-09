How the Electoral College Will Crumble
The way we elect presidents is descending into parody.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Twice in two decades, the Electoral College has created great, big questions about presidential legitimacy. Is it time for a tune-up?
Guest: Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Danielle Hewitt.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.