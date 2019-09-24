What Next

Will Canada Dump Trudeau?

Photos of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface have upended the Canadian election.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

Last week, Time Magazine released photos of a 29-year-old Justin Trudeau in blackface. In the days following, the Canadian Prime Minister admitted to two more instances of using blackface. The Canadian election is a month away. How will Trudeau’s latest scandal effect it?

Guest: Jesse Brown, host of Canadaland podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers

