Will Canada Dump Trudeau?
Photos of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface have upended the Canadian election.
Episode Notes
Last week, Time Magazine released photos of a 29-year-old Justin Trudeau in blackface. In the days following, the Canadian Prime Minister admitted to two more instances of using blackface. The Canadian election is a month away. How will Trudeau’s latest scandal effect it?
Guest: Jesse Brown, host of Canadaland podcast.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers
