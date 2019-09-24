Will Canada Dump Trudeau?

Last week, Time Magazine released photos of a 29-year-old Justin Trudeau in blackface. In the days following, the Canadian Prime Minister admitted to two more instances of using blackface. The Canadian election is a month away. How will Trudeau’s latest scandal effect it?

Guest: Jesse Brown, host of Canadaland podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt and Mara Silvers

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.