Scrapping the Senate Filibuster

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

What would it look like if the U.S. Senate ditched its filibuster rule, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority?

Guest: Slate staff writer Jim Newell.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.

