Scrapping the Senate Filibuster
What would be so bad about a Senate that actually did things?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
What would it look like if the U.S. Senate ditched its filibuster rule, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority?
Guest: Slate staff writer Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.