The Struggle for School Integration

Parents in Howard County, Maryland, are pushing back against a school redistricting plan that would address overcrowding and a lack of diversity. Opponents say the changes will disrupt communities and strap kids with longer commutes. They say it’s not fair for their families and their kids. How are educators supposed to make the case that something that upsets individuals is better for the public good?

Guest: Joshua Starr, CEO of PDK International

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

