In the Words of the Whistleblower

On Thursday morning, the House Intelligence Committee publicly released a whistleblower complaint providing evidence of President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of presidential power. The complaint came just before the acting director of national intelligence was due to testify before the committee.

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Jeremy Stahl take stock of the rapid changes that have happened in Washington since House Democrats announced their impeachment inquiry.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.