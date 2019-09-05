Anarchy in the U.K.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is playing a game of chicken with the EU and Parliament.
Episode Notes
Just weeks into his role as prime minister, Boris Johnson has kicked the U.K.’s Brexit drama into high gear. It culminated yesterday in a vote that would force him to delay Britain’s EU exit until Jan. 31, 2020, unless Parliament (in an unlikely scenario) votes to approve a new deal or support a no-deal Brexit by Oct. 19. Johnson has responded by threatening to call a general election in hopes of regaining a governing majority.
Is a general election the answer to this Brexit mess?
Guest: Josh Keating, international editor at Slate.