Are College Athletes About to Get Paid?

A star college athlete can help rake in millions for the schools they attend but never see a cent for themselves because of existing NCAA rules. California lawmakers just passed a bill that would allow collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, likeness and image in a step to rectify the discrepancy. The Fair Pay for Play Act is just a piece of the larger conversation about paying college athletes. Is the NCAA being pulled closer to paying its athletes?

Guest: Bomani Jones, Co-Host of ESPN’s High Noon and host of The Right Time with Bomani Jones



