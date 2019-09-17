What Does It Mean to Be “for Impeachment”?
134 congressional Democrats support impeachment, but do they really?
Episode Notes
Last week the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on new investigative procedures the panel will use as they inch closer and closer to possibly writing articles of impeachment. So, has the impeachment conversation changed on Capitol Hill? And is Tuesday’s hearing with Corey Lewandowski the first test?
Guest: Rachael Bade, congressional reporter for the Washington Post
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.
