What Does It Mean to Be “for Impeachment”?

134 congressional Democrats support impeachment, but do they really?

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Last week the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on new investigative procedures the panel will use as they inch closer and closer to possibly writing articles of impeachment. So, has the impeachment conversation changed on Capitol Hill? And is Tuesday’s hearing with Corey Lewandowski the first test?

Guest: Rachael Bade, congressional reporter for the Washington Post

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, Danielle Hewitt, and Mara Silvers.

