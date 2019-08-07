What Next

Ferguson Revisited: The Worst Night

Five years after the death of Michael Brown, we reflect on one of the worst nights of the protest and ask, “What didn’t we see?”

Episode Notes

Its been five years since Michael Brown was shot and killed by Darren Wilson in the middle of Ferguson’s Canfield Drive. His death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests across the country and cemented the Black Lives Matter movement into the American consciousness.

In the first of our three-part series, we ask: “On the worst night of clashes between protesters and police in Ferguson, what didn’t we see?”

Guest: Joel Anderson, host of Slow Burn