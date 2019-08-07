Ferguson Revisited: The Worst Night

Its been five years since Michael Brown was shot and killed by Darren Wilson in the middle of Ferguson’s Canfield Drive. His death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests across the country and cemented the Black Lives Matter movement into the American consciousness.

In the first of our three-part series, we ask: “On the worst night of clashes between protesters and police in Ferguson, what didn’t we see?”

Guest: Joel Anderson, host of Slow Burn