Ferguson Revisited: Questioning the Legend

If we misremember Michael Brown’s death, does that change Ferguson’s legacy?

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

There are two stories of what happened in Ferguson, Missouri, the day Michael Brown was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson: the story we heard immediately after, and the story we came to know months later.

In the second part of our three-part series, we ask: If we misremember Michael Brown’s death, does that change Ferguson’s legacy?

Guest: John McWhorter, writer, professor, and host of Lexicon Valley.