Ferguson Revisited: Questioning the Legend
If we misremember Michael Brown’s death, does that change Ferguson’s legacy?
Episode Notes
There are two stories of what happened in Ferguson, Missouri, the day Michael Brown was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson: the story we heard immediately after, and the story we came to know months later.
In the second part of our three-part series, we ask: If we misremember Michael Brown’s death, does that change Ferguson’s legacy?
Guest: John McWhorter, writer, professor, and host of Lexicon Valley.