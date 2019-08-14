The Iowa State Fair Will Never Make Sense
Iowa is not the best, or the most – but it is the first primary state. So pass the corndog.
Episode Notes
Another presidential primary means another trip to the Iowa State Fair. But the Democratic Party’s new rules for thinning down the field of candidates means a photo-op with a turkey leg isn’t all it used to be.
Guest: Slate’s politics writer Jim Newell.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.
