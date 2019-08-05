You’ve Probably Been Hacked

Capital One is only the latest victim of a massive data breach. Equifax announced millions of users were affected by its data breach back in 2017. The fallout from Equifax’s episode is still playing out today.

Why is the United States so bad at defending against cyberattacks? And once the damage is done, why can’t we manage the fallout?

Guest: Josephine Wolff, assistant professor of cybersecurity policy at Tufts. She’s the author of You’ll See This Message When It Is Too Late: The Legal and Economic Aftermath of Cybersecurity Breaches.