How to Avoid a Recession

Did your heart skip a beat reading and hearing about all the economic news this week? Today on the show we explain just what’s happening in the markets and try to pin down why things are happening the way they are. Plus, we offer a few possible ways to stave off the worst of an economic downturn.

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent

Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.