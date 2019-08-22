What Next

The Next Housing Crisis

And how Democratic presidential candidates propose to stop it.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Henry Grabar fills in as host, surveying how the Democratic presidential candidates would try to fix the housing affordability crisis. What kinds of local policies have given rise to the crisis in the first place?

Guest: Jenny Schuetz, a fellow at Brookings.

Related: Watch Elizabeth Warren explain her plan to boost homeownership among black and brown families.

Podcast production by Sam Lee with help from Danielle Hewitt.