The Next Housing Crisis
And how Democratic presidential candidates propose to stop it.
Episode Notes
Henry Grabar fills in as host, surveying how the Democratic presidential candidates would try to fix the housing affordability crisis. What kinds of local policies have given rise to the crisis in the first place?
Guest: Jenny Schuetz, a fellow at Brookings.
Related: Watch Elizabeth Warren explain her plan to boost homeownership among black and brown families.
Podcast production by Sam Lee with help from Danielle Hewitt.