Can Any School Be Massacre-Proof?

The problem with the news right now? It's everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we're all just mindlessly scrolling. It's why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we're here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Episode Notes

In the absence of new federal laws to address mass shootings, school safety has become a design problem. Guest host Henry Grabar asks: How are architects responding to an era of active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks?

Guest: Jenine Kotob, architectural designer at Hord Coplan Macht.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.