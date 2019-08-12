Can Any School Be Massacre-Proof?
It has become architects’ responsibility to keep students safe at school.
Episode Notes
In the absence of new federal laws to address mass shootings, school safety has become a design problem. Guest host Henry Grabar asks: How are architects responding to an era of active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks?
Guest: Jenine Kotob, architectural designer at Hord Coplan Macht.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson and Jayson De Leon.