The Last Time We Passed Gun Control

It started with a mass shooting in San Francisco. It ended with two sweeping, if imperfect, laws.

What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we're here to help you answer: What next?

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.

Episode Notes

In 1993, a mass shooting in downtown San Francisco prompted a familiar debate about restricting access to guns and assault weapons. But something unusual happened. Two major gun control bills passed Congress and were signed into law. How did it happen?

Guest: Harry Cheadle, senior editor at Vice. Read his piece on the 101 California Street shooting. 

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.