The Last Time We Passed Gun Control
It started with a mass shooting in San Francisco. It ended with two sweeping, if imperfect, laws.
Episode Notes
In 1993, a mass shooting in downtown San Francisco prompted a familiar debate about restricting access to guns and assault weapons. But something unusual happened. Two major gun control bills passed Congress and were signed into law. How did it happen?
Guest: Harry Cheadle, senior editor at Vice. Read his piece on the 101 California Street shooting.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.