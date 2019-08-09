Five years ago Wesley Bell watched as protests erupted across Ferguson in the wake of Michael Brown’s death. Bell, the son of a police officer, stood between the protestors and the police as he watched Ferguson descend into chaos. In an effort to make lasting change in the community he decided to run for public office. Seven months ago, he won.

In our third and final episode revisiting Ferguson, we talk to Wesley Bell about his new role as St. Louis County’s top prosecutor and how he has decided to use his power.

Guest: Wesley Bell, prosecuting attorney, St. Louis County

Listen to Parts 1 and 2 of our series, “The Worst Night” and “Questioning the Legend.”