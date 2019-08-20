Writing the New Playbook for Political Women
Stand up straight. Keep your hands still. Talk about accomplishments, not goals.
Listen longer
Episode Notes
Activists invigorated by the Women’s March and the #MeToo movement are expanding the definition of what it means to be a female political leader. Meet one woman who’s coaching them along the way.
Guest: Chris Jahnke, speech coach to women working in politics.
Podcast production by Samantha Lee with help from Danielle Hewitt.
