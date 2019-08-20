What Next

Writing the New Playbook for Political Women

Stand up straight. Keep your hands still. Talk about accomplishments, not goals.

Listen longer

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Host

Episode Notes

Activists invigorated by the Women’s March and the #MeToo movement are expanding the definition of what it means to be a female political leader. Meet one woman who’s coaching them along the way.

Guest: Chris Jahnke, speech coach to women working in politics.

Podcast production by Samantha Lee with help from Danielle Hewitt.

