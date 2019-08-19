Sarah McBride made waves at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 as the first transgender person to speak at a major party convention. Three years and many political successes later, McBride is trying to add another win to her résumé. One that would make her the first elected openly transgender state senator in America’s history.

Guest: Sarah McBride, candidate for Senate District 1 in Delaware.

