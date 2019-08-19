What Next

The U.S. Could Soon See Its First Trans State Senator

How Sarah McBride overcame her doubt to become a rising star in the Democratic Party.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Episode Notes

Sarah McBride made waves at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 as the first transgender person to speak at a major party convention. Three years and many political successes later, McBride is trying to add another win to her résumé. One that would make her the first elected openly transgender state senator in America’s history.

Guest: Sarah McBride, candidate for Senate District 1 in Delaware.

Podcast production by Samantha Lee with help from Danielle Hewitt.