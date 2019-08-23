The Dangerous Idea Behind the World’s Unrest
From the protests in Hong Kong to the crisis on America’s border, there’s a troubling worldview nationalists are deploying to enforce a rigid and uniform vision of statehood.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
Over the past several months, tensions have escalated in Hong Kong, Kashmir, and the United States. Each for their own reasons. But what if all these headlines are connected?
Guest: Josh Keating, international editor at Slate
For more information about this episode please read:
• “The Next Jimmy Aldaoud” by Chris Gelardi
• “India’s Great Disenfranchisement” by Namrata Kolachalam
• “Crossing a Line in Kashmir” by Nitish Pahwa