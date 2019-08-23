What Next

The Dangerous Idea Behind the World’s Unrest

From the protests in Hong Kong to the crisis on America’s border, there’s a troubling worldview nationalists are deploying to enforce a rigid and uniform vision of statehood.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

Episode Notes

Over the past several months, tensions have escalated in Hong Kong, Kashmir, and the United States. Each for their own reasons. But what if all these headlines are connected?

Guest: Josh Keating, international editor at Slate

For more information about this episode please read:

• “The Next Jimmy Aldaoud” by Chris Gelardi
• “India’s Great Disenfranchisement” by Namrata Kolachalam
• “Crossing a Line in Kashmir” by Nitish Pahwa