Red State Democrats Walk the Tightrope
A special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will provide a rare 2020 preview.
Episode Notes
In just over a month, North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will hold a special election. The Democratic candidate has been running for over two years and following the red state Democrat playbook to the letter. The new Republican candidate is running as the sensible conservative who will defend the president. Which strategy will prevail? What can that tell us about voters heading into 2020?
Guest: Dave Weigel covers politics for the Washington Post.