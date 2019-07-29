The Godfather of the Anti-Immigration Movement
How a small-town eye doctor shaped our most hard-line immigration policies.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Episode Notes
How did a small-town eye doctor mastermind an anti-immigration movement premised on racism?
Guest: Hassan Ahmad, founder of the HMA Law Firm in Virginia. He is suing the University of Michigan to unseal the complete archives of the late John Tanton.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.
Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.