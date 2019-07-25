Mueller Speaks
He told you he didn’t want to be here.
Episode Notes
Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared determined to do two things in his House testimony on Wednesday: carry no water for partisans, and communicate the national security threat of Russia’s interference in U.S. elections.
Guest: Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, who predicted the Mueller testimony would be a “game of chicken between chickens.”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.
