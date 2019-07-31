A Big Sign of a Slowing Economy
The Fed will cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
Episode Notes
The Fed will cut interest rates Wednesday for the first time since the Great Recession. Why are they cutting the rate now, and what does that mean for the underlying strength of the economy?
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.
Guest: Jordan Weissmann, senior economic correspondent at Slate