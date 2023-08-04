What Next: TBD

Tesla’s Big Lie

Elon Musk’s most recent scandal may upend the way we think of an electric future.

Episode Notes

Tesla sold a vision of how electric vehicles would work: just like gas-powered cars, but cleaner, better. But as a scandal about misrepresented battery life and driving range unfolds, and the price of their cars remains high, it increasingly looks like the transition will be anything but seamless—if it happens at all.

Guest: Edward Niedermeyer, author of Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors.

You can check out Reuters reporting on Tesla’s range scandal here.

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

