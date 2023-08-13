Tech’s Mask Off Moment
Richard Hanania exposes ugly truths about the power and politics of the tech industry.
When conservative writer Richard Hanania’s old posts, originally published under a pseudonym, came to light, people were shocked at just how racist and reactionary they were. Perhaps less shocking were the tech moguls who were revealed to be supporting him.
Guest: Anil Dash, technologist and writer, and the head of Glitch
Podcast production by Evan Campbell