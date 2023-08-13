What Next: TBD

Tech’s Mask Off Moment

Richard Hanania exposes ugly truths about the power and politics of the tech industry.

Episode Notes

When conservative writer Richard Hanania’s old posts, originally published under a pseudonym, came to light, people were shocked at just how racist and reactionary they were. Perhaps less shocking were the tech moguls who were revealed to be supporting him.

Guest: Anil Dash, technologist and writer, and the head of Glitch

