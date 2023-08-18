How Crypto Fails Sex Workers
Why sex workers turned to crypto, and how crypto turned on them.
Episode Notes
At first, cryptocurrency seemed like the solution to the problems sex workers have had with traditional banks. But as the US moves to regulate the crypto industry, many are finding it hasn’t worked out like they hoped.
Guests:
Joel Khalili, reporter at Wired
Liara Roux, sex worker, organizer, and writer
You can check out Joel’s reporting in Wired here.
