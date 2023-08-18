What Next: TBD

How Crypto Fails Sex Workers

Why sex workers turned to crypto, and how crypto turned on them.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

At first, cryptocurrency seemed like the solution to the problems sex workers have had with traditional banks. But as the US moves to regulate the crypto industry, many are finding it hasn’t worked out like they hoped.

Guests:
Joel Khalili, reporter at Wired
Liara Roux, sex worker, organizer, and writer
You can check out Joel’s reporting in Wired here.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Emily Peck is the cohost of Slate Money and a markets correspondent for Axios.