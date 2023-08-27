The Cost of “Sustainable” Pet Food
There’s been a rise in high-end pet food, marketed as a healthy, environmentally-friendly option for our pets. The reality is much more complicated.
Episode Notes
Most pet food is made from the byproducts of the meat that we, humans, eat. But recently, there’s been a rise in high-end pet food products - including things like lab-grown meat - that are touted as sustainable options for your furry friend.
Guest: Chloe Sorvino, writer for Forbes and the author of the book Raw Deal: Hidden Corruption, Corporate Greed, and the Fight for the Future of Meat.
Special thanks to Patrick Fort and Garbanzo.
Podcast production by Evan Campbell and Patrick Fort.