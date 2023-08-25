TikTok’s Shady Deal With the U.S.
Inside the draft of a deal between ByteDance and the U.S. to keep TikTok in the states.
Episode Notes
In the spring, it looked like TikTok was on the verge of being banned in America. Since then, it’s continued operating business as usual.
But this week, it was revealed that ByteDance and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States came close to striking a deal that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. The negotiations give a glimpse into how social media—and by extension speech itself—could be regulated on the internet.
Guest: Emily Baker-White, tech reporter and senior writer at Forbes
Podcast production by Evan Campbell.