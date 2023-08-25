TikTok’s Shady Deal With the U.S.

What Next: TBD

Inside the draft of a deal between ByteDance and the U.S. to keep TikTok in the states.

In the spring, it looked like TikTok was on the verge of being banned in America. Since then, it’s continued operating business as usual.

But this week, it was revealed that ByteDance and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States came close to striking a deal that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. The negotiations give a glimpse into how social media—and by extension speech itself—could be regulated on the internet.

Guest: Emily Baker-White, tech reporter and senior writer at Forbes

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

