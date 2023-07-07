Threads vs. Twitter
If your rate limit has been exceeded one too many times, Mark Zuckerberg is here with an alternative.
Episode Notes
It seems like with each new Musk innovation, a new Twitter replacement appears in response. But Threads is backed by Meta and available in just a few clicks for an Instagram user. Could it be the one?
Guest: Mike Isaac, technology reporter for the New York Times.
Podcast production by Evan Campbell