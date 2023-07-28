Washington vs. AI
The government’s starting to focus on regulating AI. But have they learned from previous efforts to keep an eye on the tech industry?
Episode Notes
At a White House summit late last week, some of the biggest names in tech - including Meta, Google and OpenAi - signed “voluntary” commitments to safeguard artificial intelligence. In Congress, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer recently introduced a “legislative framework” for AI law… but as they debate and deliberate, the AI train continues to move full steam ahead. It’s clear the government’s paying attention, but can they keep up with the technology?
Guest: Makena Kelly, political reporter at The Verge
Podcast production by Evan Campbell.