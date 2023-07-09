What Next: TBD

Is Your Son Watching Andrew Tate?

How one of the biggest misogynists on the internet infected the mindset of a generation of teenage boys.

Andrew Tate’s gross mix of self-help, toxic masculinity and misogyny captured the minds of young boys on the internet. It also led to indictments in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges.

Guest: Lisa Miller, contributing editor at New York magazine.

