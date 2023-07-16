America’s Killer Car Problem
U.S. infrastructure doesn’t prioritize the lives of pedestrians. Why?
Episode Notes
Pedestrian deaths in America have been rising for the last decade, while dropping in Europe and Japan. What makes the U.S. so dangerous for pedestrians?
Guest: Jessie Singer, author of There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster―Who Profits and Who Pays the Price.
