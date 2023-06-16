Reddit’s Rolling Blackouts
The site wants to monetize its data, but what’s it going to cost?
Across Reddit, thousands of forums have gone “private” and effectively disappeared. Users are protesting the site’s plan to capitalize on its data, which has been enjoyed for free by people making third-party apps for Reddit, as well as some of the world’s biggest companies training their A.I.
Guest: Sarah Needleman, reporter for the Wall Street Journal who writes about interactive entertainment and social media
Podcast production by Evan Campbell