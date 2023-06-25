Can Ozempic Cure Addiction?
Some patients claim it “quiets their brain.” Researchers have been studying its effect on addiction for years. Does it actually work?
Episode Notes
Semaglutide, otherwise known as Ozempic, has been making headlines as a weight loss drug – despite only having FDA approval to treat diabetes. Now, some say it doesn’t just quell cravings for food – it helps quiet cravings for alcohol, drugs, and other compulsive behaviors. For years, researchers have been studying Ozempic’s effectiveness as an addiction cure in animals. What have they found? And – does it actually work?
Guest: Sarah Zhang covers health and medicine for The Atlantic
Podcast production by Evan Campbell.