The George Soros Succession

Life imitates prestige television for George Soros, his sons, and—because of their billions—politics across the world.

One son was preparing to take over George Soros’s multi-billion-dollar empire. Then, there was a falling out, and a new heir-apparent was chosen.

Who is Alex Soros? And, as he takes over for one of the most influential figures in American politics, what can we expect from him?

Guest: Gregory Zuckerman, special writer at the Wall Street Journal

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

