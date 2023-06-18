The George Soros Succession
Life imitates prestige television for George Soros, his sons, and—because of their billions—politics across the world.
Episode Notes
One son was preparing to take over George Soros’s multi-billion-dollar empire. Then, there was a falling out, and a new heir-apparent was chosen.
Who is Alex Soros? And, as he takes over for one of the most influential figures in American politics, what can we expect from him?
Guest: Gregory Zuckerman, special writer at the Wall Street Journal
Podcast production by Evan Campbell