What Next: TBD

Who’s Afraid of A.I.?

Real harm from A.I. doesn’t have to look like Skynet—it’s already happening.

Episode Notes

Artificial intelligence—as it already exists today—is drawing from huge troves of surveillance data and is rife with the biases built into the algorithm, in service of the huge corporations that develop and maintain the systems. The fight for the future doesn’t look like war with Skynet; it’s happening right now on the lines of the Writer’s Guild strike.

Guest: Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, co-founder of the AI Now Institute at NYU

Podcast production by Evan Campbell

