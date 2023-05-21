A Tipping Point for Digital Tipping
Why exactly are self-service checkouts asking us to pay more?
Episode Notes
From the coffee shop to the salon to the grocery store, Americans feel like they’re being prompted and prodded for tips more than ever—and they’re starting to resent it.
Guest: Kelly Phillips Erb, tax and law reporter for Forbes.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next TBD. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.
